Oscar nominations 2025: The snubs, surprises, and history-making LGBTQ+ nods

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott have today announced the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards. Who are the big contenders, who’s been snubbed, and what LGBTQ+ talent is in the running?

Netflix’s crime drama musical, Emilia Pérez, is the most nominated movie this year, picking up 13 nods. This marks a milestone as the most nominations for any foreign language movie ever (beating the ten nominations earned in the past by Roma and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon). Only three movies have received more nominations: All About EveTitanic and La La Land earned 14 each.

Emilia Pérez’s lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón becomes the first trans woman to be nominated in the Best Actress category. It follows the Spanish star winning the Best Actress award at Cannes last year.

Gascón goes up against queer actress…

