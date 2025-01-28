Donald Trump bans trans people from serving in the military in hateful executive order

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transgender people from the military. The order refers to trans identity as a mental disorder that is selfish, dishonorable, deceitful and undisciplined. It gives the secretary of defense 60 days to implement its directives and will affect an estimated 8,000 trans soldiers. The order also comes at a time when the military is experiencing a recruitment shortage. The Human Rights Campaign and Lambda Legal have pledged to challenge the ban in court.

The directive follows others recently issued by Trump gutting the military branches’ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, getting rid of military leadership that supported these efforts, and also follows an executive order from his first day in office directing the federal government to recognize only two “immutable sexes,” male and female.

“Recently … the Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology to appease activists unconcerned with the requirements of military service like physical and mental health, selflessness, and unit cohesion,” the order states. “The pursuit of military excellence cannot be diluted to accommodate political agendas or other ideologies.”

“It is the policy of the United States Government to establish high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity. This policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria. This policy is also inconsistent with shifting pronoun usage or use of pronouns that inaccurately reflect an individual’s sex,” the order continues.

“Adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” the order states. “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

