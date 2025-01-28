Senate confirms gay Cabinet secretary & he’s already planning a big new tax

Scott Bessent (right) with Senator Ted Cruz
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Senate yesterday confirmed billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary. Bessent is gay and became the second out LGBTQ+ person to serve as a Cabinet secretary in U.S. history, after former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“If you had told me in 1984, when we graduated, and people were dying of AIDS, that 30 years later I’d be legally married and we would have two children via surrogacy, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said during his opening remarks at his confirmation hearing, which his husband and two children attended.

HRC president Kelley Robinson said that LGBTQ+ people need “LGBTQ+ people at all levels of government” and are counting on “nominees like Scott Bessent to step up for the community.”

She said that HRC is hoping to work “across the aisle to advance equality,” but “as was proven during Donald Trump’s previous administration and in his Project 2025 agenda, Donald Trump and his White House are a threat to the rights, freedoms, and lives of LGBTQ+ people.”

“That will be our focus in the upcoming days, months and years ahead.”

Bessent is one of three prominent out gay nominees…

