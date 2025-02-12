Massachusetts’ 2nd largest city is now a sanctuary for trans people after “toxic” culture accusation

The city council in Worchester, Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly Tuesday night to make the state’s second-largest city a sanctuary for transgender and gender-diverse people. The move comes after a nonbinary city council member went on leave due to an allegedly “discriminatory and toxic” city council culture.

The resolution passed by a 9-2 vote.

Adoption of the resolution followed four hours of heated debate in front of a packed council chamber. Two dissenting votes came from councilmembers who warned Worchester could lose federal funding for not complying with executive orders issued by President Donald Trump addressing “gender ideology” and gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

“We’re just passing a resolution saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got your back,’” Mayor Joseph M. Petty told the chamber.

“We’re very happy that it was passed this evening,” said LGBTQ+ petitioner Allie Cislo, who sought to…

