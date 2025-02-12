Pete Hegseth tells military to stop allowing trans people to join & to cancel trans health care

By
Gay Today
February 12, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Pete Hegseth
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed the military to stop recruiting transgender people and to suspend any gender-affirming medical treatments for current servicemembers diagnosed with gender dysphoria as part of his implementation of Donald Trump’s executive order banning trans people from the military.

In a memorandum to senior military leaders sent on February 7, Hegseth wrote that the point of the move is to “ensure [the Department of Defense] is building ‘One Force’ without subgroups defined by anything other than ability or mission adherence.”

“Efforts to split our troops along the lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable. Such efforts must not be tolerated or accommodated.”

Trump’s trans military ban, though, does the exact opposite – it defines a subgroup within the military based on criteria unrelated to “ability or mission adherence,” splits troops along that line of identity, and could result in 8000 to 25,000 servicemembers being forced out of the military.

Trump’s military ban executive order, signed on January 27, says that trans people are incapable of…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Pete Hegseth tells military to stop allowing trans people to join & to cancel trans health care

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today