A majority of Americans still support transgender people serving in the military

Stop Transgender Military Ban rally, Washington, DC USA – July 29, 2017
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Following President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on transgender rights, including the right to serve in the U.S. military, a new poll suggests that the administration is out of step with a majority of the country.

Last Monday, Gallup released the results of a recent poll taken as Trump rolled out an executive order reinstating his ban on out trans men and women and nonbinary people serving in the military in any capacity.

The poll found that while the number has continued to decline from a 71 percent high in 2019, 58 percent of U.S. adults still favor allowing trans people to serve.

According to Gallup, “The overall drop in support for transgender military service is driven by Republicans and, to a lesser degree, independents.”

Support among Republicans remained steady at 43 percent in 2019 and 2021. But according to the 2025 poll, that support dropped by…

