Massive federal contractor pulls out of WorldPride to avoid Trump's "backlash"

Gay Today
The company also scrapped longtime inclusion policies following Trump’s DEI order.

Booz Allen Hamilton — the huge multi-billion dollar Washington-based consulting firm and a longtime recipient of federal contracts — has abruptly withdrawn its sponsorship of the upcoming WorldPride festival in the nation’s capital.

The exit follows President Donald Trump’s executive order erasing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts across the federal government. In response, the firm — which provides consulting, analysis, and engineering services to Washington agencies — announced that it was ending all of its DEI programs, removing diversity goals from management priorities, and scrapping use of the now-toxic DEI acronym from all company communications.

Previous posts celebrating Pride events on the company’s social media were apparently deleted, Politico magazine reports.

In a two-sentence statement addressing the move, Booz Allen claimed the company was still supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, without identifying it by name.

“We are committed to…

