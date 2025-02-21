Kennedy Center cancels Gay Men’s Chorus of D.C. WorldPride show about acceptance, group confirms

Gay Today
Kennedy Center at night
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The prestigious Kennedy Center has officially canceled “A Peacock Among Pigeons,” an unofficial WorldPride concert featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., and the National Symphony Orchestra, the chorus confirmed in a statement on Instagram. As The Advocate previously reported, the performance and ticketing information quietly disappeared from the Kennedy Center’s website shortly after President Donald Trump installed himself as chairman of the performance arts institution.

“The piece was intended to be a part of the Kennedy Center’s Pride celebration, and we were very excited to be collaborating with the NSO as their guest chorus,” the Gay Men’s Chorus said in a statement. “We believe in the power of music to educate and uplift, to foster love, understanding, and community, and we regret that this opportunity has been taken away.”

The cancellation is being received as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reshape cultural institutions by eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programming. The Kennedy Center, once a champion of LGBTQ+ representation, has undergone a drastic shift since Trump dismissed its board and appointed right-wing loyalist…

