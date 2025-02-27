6 organizations building community for queer families & prospective parents

By
Gay Today
February 27, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People

Family building for LGBTQ+ parents comes in many forms and includes many big decisions, from lesbians seeking out the best sperm donor source to gay men choosing a suitable surrogate to carry their child.

To help navigate those choices and more, several organizations — some large and others homegrown — provide invaluable information and resources. Here’s a list of groups dedicated to making family building a reality.

Men Having Babies

This international nonprofit started as a peer support network for biological gay fathers and fathers-to-be through the NYC LGBT Center, offering monthly workshops and an annual seminar. Over time, it teamed up with LGBT family associations to develop similar programs in Chicago, San Francisco, LA, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, Tel Aviv, Taipei, Berlin, and Brussels.

In addition to seminars and workshops offered online and in-person, Men Having Babies runs several programs to promote…

Read full story, and more, from Source: 6 organizations building community for queer families & prospective parents

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today