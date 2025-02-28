Trump memo directs military to identify & remove trans soldiers within 2 months

President Donald Trump’s Department of Defense has issued a memo instructing military leaders to identify transgender service members within 30 days and separate them from their ranks within an additional 30 days for eventual discharge under Trump’s anti-trans military ban.

The memo, submitted alongside other government documents in lawsuits challenging the ban, provides the first inside look at the ban’s implementation. Lesbian federal Judge Ana Reyes declined to block Trump’s ban until the expiration of Trump’s 60-day deadline for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to issue details explaining the ban’s implementation.

“Service members who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria will be processed for separation from military service,” the memo reads.

Trans service members may apply for a waiver on a case-by-case basis if there’s a “compelling government interest in retaining” them to support “warfighting capabilities,” the memo adds. However, to qualify, a soldier must…

