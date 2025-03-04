Elton John reacts to the Tr*mp administration slashing HIV funding

Elton John and David Furnish at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, 6 September 2024
Elton John has reacted to the news that the Tr*mp administration is slashing funds to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The agency provides crucial HIV funding in some parts of the world, among other things.

Last week, the Department of State said it was terminating 5,800 of 6,300 foreign aid contracts issued by USAID. This includes the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), originally set up by George W. Bush in 2003.

PEPFAR had a budget of $6.5 billion budget in 2024.

Those working in the field of HIV fear the dire impact this will have.

Elton John is a passionate fundraiser for those impacted by HIV/AIDS. His Elton John AIDS Foundation has raised over $565 million since it was launched in 1992 and has helped fight HIV in over 90 countries.

On Instagram, he expressed grave concern…

