Drag artists protest outside Kennedy center after Donald Trump banned them from performing there

Drag performers and their allies held a protest outside the Kennedy Center on Friday in protest of Donald Trump’s takeover of the institution.

Trump recently fired the former president and 17 other board members of the historic cultural center, naming himself chairman. He said that under his leadership, the Kennedy Center would ban drag shows and “woke programming.”

“We demand that the Kennedy Center board reinstate queer programming, including but not limited to drag-oriented workshops and shows, and any other equity and DEI initiatives at the Kennedy Center,” said drag king Lord Henry, who spoke at the protest.

“We want to force Congress to drop the multiple attempts at criminalizing gender nonconformity, including Trump’s executive order conflating sex and gender, and the attacks on drag artists through budget amendments, denying funds to organizations supporting and protecting this queer art form, as well as so much more.”

“We care deeply about D.C. home rule,” Lord Henry added. “If home rule goes away, drag goes away in D.C.”

Drag artist Brooke N Hymen, who identifies as a trans man, spoke about the devastating effects…

