Federal agencies flag over 100 words that violate Trump’s “anti-woke” initiative

Memos from the administration of President Donald Trump, revealed last Friday by the New York Times (NYT), have flagged over 100 words that government agencies should limit or avoid. The Times compiled a full list of the terms from government memos, official and unofficial agency guidances, and other documents.

The list contains mostly inoffensive phrases and terms, including “black,” “women,” and “political.” The list itself is most likely incomplete, as more agency memos may exist other than the ones already discovered by NYT reporters. It isn’t a complete list, but a common theme among the terms listed is that they all relate to diversity and GOP pain points, such as “clean energy” or “injustice.”

This list highlights words flagged for removal or review in official government documents and public materials, including .gov websites. Not every word in the list has explicitly been banned from government materials, but agency managers have cautiously advised federal agencies to limit or avoid using the words if possible, otherwise they will be slated for contextual review.

The list itself is further proof of the Trump administration’s anti-DEI initiative. The administration argues that diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts have resulted in people who are unqualified being hired for certain positions in government.

In early February, many government websites began removing references to…

