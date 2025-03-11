Transgender mice are a Republican secret weapon to discredit pro-trans science

During his address to a joint session of Congress last week, Trump touted a claim that the Biden administration had spent over $8 million on “making mice transgender.” The assertion is in line with Republicans’ anti-trans rhetoric and their claims of frivolous government spending. But more than that, the so-called trans mice are a perfect encapsulation of Trump’s and Republicans’ latest battle in their continued fight against data, information, and science.

The Republicans have been waging a war on data for years as they keep finding that pesky studies and facts nearly always contradict their loudest talking points. In the past, Republicans have tried to vilify experts, insisting that we shouldn’t listen to them. (This was particularly true during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic when following public health guidance meant negative short-term impacts on the economy — leading to the continued demonization of Dr. Fauci.)

Similarly, Trump’s transgender mice and the machinations of his and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are all about destroying anything that might contradict the narrative that Republicans want to build about the nation.

Trump’s statement about researchers making mice transgender echo claims that have recently been made by House member and noted anti-transgender advocate Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Claims about the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) allegedly funding of research into making mice transgender were quickly fact checked and found to be, shockingly, not exactly true.

Mace cited a range of NIH-funded studies, and the White House released a statement noting that…

