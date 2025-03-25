Sarah McBride is a modern-day Joan of Arc. Here’s why she gives me hope.

By
Gay Today
March 25, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Sarah McBride (left)
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As hate-by-executive-order continues to spew from the Oval Office, congressional Republicans line up to prove their worthiness with the obedience of lap dogs. Yet, as inbred and unstable as generational bigotry tends to be, I believe each hateful effort will fall of its own dead weight and self-serving intent.

The contagion of hate is formidable. A majority of Americans, however, still believe in fair play, inclusion, kindness, and respect. With over 24,373,000 (9.3%) American adults openly identifying as LGBTQ+, according to 2024 Gallup results, and over 80 percent of the general population supporting LGBTQ+ rights, the current administration’s deadly rhetoric does not reflect our nation.

Fully emboldened, many who follow Donald Trump’s hateful lead now brandish their contempt openly in the public square. From experience, I prefer it that way – out from the shadows and into the light of day, where we can address their twisted mindset that a “lesser class of humans” exists. A class considered undeserving of basic human rights and constitutional liberties by these elitist, superior beings.

Congressman Keith Self (R-TX) slithered out of the shadows to misgender Congresswoman Sarah McBride (D-DE), addressing her as “Mr. McBride,” during a subcommittee hearing on Arms Control. If it weren’t so dangerous, this might be laughable, the stuff of Lindsey Lohan’s Mean Girls. But to dehumanize an individual or group is step one in the genocidal playbook.

A long-standing tactic toward the elimination of perceived opponents, to dehumanize them, has been among Trump’s go-tos for years. From referring to immigrants as…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Sarah McBride is a modern-day Joan of Arc. Here’s why she gives me hope.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today