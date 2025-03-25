Seven countries are now warning trans travelers about visiting the U.S. because of Trump

Gay Today
March 25, 2025

The list of countries warning their citizens about the U.S. has been growing.

Six European nations have issued travel advisory warnings to transgender citizens flying to the U.S. over recent U.S. policy changes directing federal employees to no longer recognize trans identities. These nations are Germany, Finland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, and France. Most have advised trans and nonbinary travelers to check with U.S. embassies before travelling to the United States.

Since the current president’s inauguration, the U.S. has grown more hostile to foreigners and LGBTQ+ people. The president’s first action in office was to sign a transphobic executive order demanding that the State Department cease issuing passports with an “X” nonbinary gender marker or gender markers that don’t reflect a person’s sex assigned at birth.

State Secretary Marco Rubio then ordered the State Department personnel to suspend any applications requesting an X gender marker.

In addition to targeting gender-expansive individuals, the current administration has also targeted…

