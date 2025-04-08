Community rallied against MAGA councilman who tried to ban the pride flag. The result was shocking.

By
Gay Today
April 8, 2025Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Mike Munzing
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A marathon city council meeting in Orange County, California, ended in the early hours of Thursday morning last week with a dramatic victory for free speech advocates.

Right-wing city council member Mike Munzing, known among his opponents as “MAGA Mike,” lured a standing-room-only audience to council chambers Wednesday night with his proposal to ban all flags on city property in the town of Aliso Viejo, nestled just east of seaside Laguna Beach, with one exception: the American flag.

Munzing’s main target in the proposed ban: the Pride flag.

At the proposal’s introduction, the MAGA loyalist was joined by two other far-right members on the five-person council in support. By the end of the six-hour meeting, MAGA Mike’s Pride flag ban was literally in tatters: Munzing himself shredded the document in a fit of red-faced rage.

Over several hours of testimony extending well past midnight, 164 people spoke in opposition to the proposal, eviscerating Munzing and his allies as “mean,” “small,” “ignorant,” and “pathetic.”

Just 13 speakers expressed their support.

Speakers included…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Community rallied against MAGA councilman who tried to ban the pride flag. The result was shocking.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today