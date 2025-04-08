Federal prosecutors want to send George Santos to prison for 7 years

April 8, 2025

George Santos
Photo: Screenshot

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking a seven-year prison sentence for out former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft last year — his lawyers had requested a two-year sentence. His official sentencing is scheduled to occur on April 25.

Santos initially denied the allegations but was removed from Congress in 2023 after a House Ethics Committee investigation found “substantial evidence” of his fraudulent use of campaign funds for his own benefit. He also admitted to fabricating parts of his campaign biography.

“Santos planned and executed an assortment of fraudulent schemes and leveraged them and a fictious life story to enrich himself and capture one of the highest offices in the government of the United States,” DOJ attorneys wrote in court documents cited by The Hill.

Last August, Santos admitted to…

