GOP airs outrageous anti-trans ad showing fake footage of Dem senator shoving a teen girl

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA)
The Republican Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC, is spending over a million dollars to air an anti-transgender attack ad targeting Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA). The ad highlights Ossoff’s opposition to the so-called “Fair and Safe Athletic Opportunities Act,” a GOP-led bill that prohibits students from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity. Ossoff’s office has responded by accusing Republicans of wanting to inspect female athletes’ genitals before allowing them to play sports.

The ads — aired by One Nation, the issue advocacy arm of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC — will run during upcoming sports matches, including the Final Four men’s and women’s basketball games, the Masters pro-golf tournament, and Atlanta Braves baseball game broadcasts, Axios reported. The ads are just the latest Republican investment into anti-trans attack ads against Democrats, which have pressured some Democrats to publicly oppose trans inclusion in sports.

In the ad, a basketball player who resembles Ossoff hits a basketball out of a cisgender female player’s hands, blocking her shot, pushing her down, screaming and laughing at her, and then scoring a long-throw 3-point shot and a slam dunk as she hangs from the rim, smiling and screaming some more.

Using sports language, the ad’s female narrator says, “Running point for the radical left, a full court press against Georgia girls, man-to-man defense isn’t woke enough for Ossoff. He’s playing for they/them… Tell Senator Ossoff, ‘Stop dunking on defenseless girls.’”

In response to the ad, Ossoff campaign spokesperson Ellie Dougherty told Axios…

