Pete Buttigieg calls the arson attack on Jewish Gov. Josh Shapiro “unconscionable”

By
Gay Today
April 14, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Out former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called it “unconscionable” that someone set fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s house this weekend, the start of the Jewish Passover holiday, while Jewish Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and his family slept inside. Cody Balmer, the 38-year-old suspect, has been arrested in connection with the blaze and charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person, CNN reported.

“[My husband] Chasten and I are relieved that Governor Shapiro and his family are safe,” Buttigieg wrote in a Sunday post on the social media platform X. “While we wait to learn more, this much is clear: the targeting of a public official and his family – especially a prominent Jewish official on a major Jewish holiday – is unconscionable and has no place in our country.”

The blaze occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday while Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, two dogs, and another family were sleeping. Balmer allegedly hopped over the fence surrounding the residence, broke two windows with a hammer, climbed in through one, and used a…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Pete Buttigieg calls the arson attack on Jewish Gov. Josh Shapiro “unconscionable”

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today