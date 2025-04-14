Trump administration is refusing to talk to journalists with pronouns in their email signatures

April 14, 2025

President Donald Trump
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The White House is trying to get journalists to stop including their pronouns in their email signatures by threatening to ghost those who do.

“As a matter of policy, we do not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the New York Times. She wrote that in response to a Times reporter who asked about a climate research observatory.

“Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” she added.

“As a matter of policy, I don’t respond to people who use pronouns in their signatures as it shows they ignore scientific realities and therefore ignore facts,” Katie Miller of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE, which is not a real executive department) told another New York Times reporter who sent her a question about DOGE’s record-keeping. “This applies to all reporters who have pronouns in their signature.”

In January, shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated, the administration’s Office of Personnel Management told executive department and agency heads to remove references to “gender ideology” from all official documents, including emails.

“All employees are required to…

