Tens of thousands of Hungarians filled the country’s capital Saturday to protest a constitutional amendment that would allow the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities, including Pride celebrations.

But the “Gray Pride” march — which saw demonstrators uniformly clad in drab colors for what one participant called a “perfect display of what sameness looks like” — wasn’t enough to sway Victor Orban’s populist Fidesz party.

Parliament passed the repressive legislation known as the Assembly Act earlier today, 140 to 21.

Ahead of the vote, opposition politicians and other protesters attempted to block the entrance to a Parliament parking garage by zip-tying themselves together, the AP reported. They were removed by police.

The Assembly Act declares that a child’s rights to moral, physical, and spiritual development supplant any right other than the right to life, including peaceful assembly.

Like Russia, its ally in a politically motivated campaign against the “degenerate West,” Hungary has instituted “gay propaganda” laws prohibiting…

