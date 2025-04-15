WorldPride DC organizers issue travel warning for trans & nonbinary attendees

WorldPride Logo

Organizers have issued new guidance to tens of thousands of international visitors planning to attend WorldPride DC next month.

The updated guidance comes due to fear that the Trump administration’s continuing purge of trans identity from the federal government will thwart entry of trans and nonbinary visitors to the United States at airports and border crossings.

The event is expected to bring two to three million visitors to the capital city over three weeks starting May 17.

“We recommend that travelers considering entry to the United States make an informed decision based on the potential risks involved, as we, alongside advocates and partner organizations, continue to actively navigate the measures being put in place by the current federal administration,” WorldPride organizers Capital Pride Alliance posted to their website Friday.

The guidance urges all travelers — particularly those who are trans and nonbinary — to stay informed and cautious.

The Trump administration claims…

