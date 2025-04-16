Out Colorado governor repeals state’s same-sex marriage ban: “Colorado is for everyone”

Gay Today
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D)
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In the wake of threats to marriage equality, out Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) has signed legislation repealing the state’s same-sex marriage ban.

The ban has been invalid since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality in the 2015 case of Obergefell v. Hodges, but the overturning of Roe v. Wade has left many fearing that same-sex marriage could be next on the chopping block. Should that happen, Colorado law will protect marriage for LGBTQ+ couples.

“Colorado is for everyone,” Polis said in a statement, “no matter who you are or who you love. Last November, the voters got rid of outdated language in our constitution that banned same-sex marriage. This is a long overdue step in the right direction, and today’s law I’m signing ensures that Coloradans can marry who they love in our Colorado for all.”

“The freedom to marry who we love is a fundamental right,” added state Sen. Jessie Danielson (D), a co-sponsor of the bill. “I cannot sit back and allow Coloradans to have their marriages and families put at risk.”

