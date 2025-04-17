Robert Kennedy Jr assures agencies they can discriminate against trans people

By
Gay Today
April 17, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has declared that gender dysphoria is no longer protected under a critical piece of legislation meant to protect people with disabilities from discrimination.

Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act protects people with disabilities from discrimination by programs and activities run by federal agencies or that receive federal funding. Gender dysphoria was included in the preamble to the Biden administration’s final rule on the section, but it was not mentioned in the body text. As such, Kennedy said protections for those with gender dysphoria are not legally binding.

“Language in the preamble concerning gender dysphoria, which language is not included in the regulatory text, does not have the force or effect of law,” he wrote in a recently released memo. “Therefore, it cannot be enforced.”

Kennedy concluded by saying the law is…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Robert Kennedy Jr assures agencies they can discriminate against trans people

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today