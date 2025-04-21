Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer got married in a small ceremony this weekend

Kristin Stewart (L) and Dylan Meyer with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Actress Kristen Stewart got married over the weekend to Dylan Meyer. The women got married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

Unnamed sources told TMZ that the couple got married on Sunday after obtaining their marriage license on Tuesday. The guest list isn’t known, but actress Ashley Benson was reportedly in attendance.

Stewart announced her engagement to Meyer in 2021.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said on The Howard Stern Show at the time.  “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

