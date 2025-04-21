Pete Buttigieg & others celebrate Pope Francis’ life: “He led with his profound moral voice”

By
Gay Today
April 21, 2025Posted in: Events, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion, World

The pope famously said of gay people, “Who am I to judge?”

Pope Francis
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Pope Francis’ efforts to make the Catholic Church a more inclusive and welcoming institution for all, and LGBTQ+ people in particular, earned praise from public officials following his death on Monday at 88.

In his first year as leader of the Catholic Church, Francis signaled a new openness to the LGBTQ+ faithful when he asked, “If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?”

American Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the pope’s passing in Rome earlier today. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

A day earlier on Easter Sunday, Francis had blessed the faithful in St. Peter’s Square.

“Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another,” President Barack Obama wrote in tribute. Francis ascended to the papacy during the former president’s second term in 2013.

“Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to ‘never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.’”

“Pope Francis lifted the world as he led the Church with his profound moral voice,” former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on social media. “As he returns to God, may his call to humility and concern for the least among us continue to resound.”

Pope Francis lifted the world as he led the Church with his profound moral voice. As he returns to God, may his call to humility and concern for the least among us continue to resound.

— Pete Buttigieg (@petebuttigieg.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 8:11 AM

“Humanity is losing a voice of respect and acceptance of others,” said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, another majority Catholic country in Latin America, remembered Francis as…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Pete Buttigieg & others celebrate Pope Francis’ life: “He led with his profound moral voice”

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today