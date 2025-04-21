Unhinged Nancy Mace posts video telling a gay man “f**k you” for asking about town halls

By
Gay Today
April 21, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Anti-LGBTQ+ Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has posted a video of her saying, “F**k you” to one of her constituents while shopping at an Ulta beauty supply store after he asks her if she’s holding any town halls this year. She assumes that the man is gay and part of the “left,” even though he neither mentions his sexuality nor political affiliation during their interaction.

The video begins with Mace explaining to the man that she held “a dozen” town halls last year and then asking, “Do you want to keep harassing me?” The man repeats his question, saying, “I’m asking you if you’re doing a town hall this year. It was one simple question.”

Mace then says, “And by the way, I voted for gay marriage twice.” In 2022, she voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, a federal law that requires federal and state governments to recognize legal same-sex marriages. The man looks around and then asks, “What does that have to do with me?”

She replies, “It has everything to do with you.”

He then says, “Do you think everything about me has to do with gay marriage? That’s your first stance when speaking with me?”

“Absolutely,” Mace says. “Yup.”

“There’s no other humane conversation you can have with me?” he asks. “Just saying, ‘Oh, I support gay marriage?’”

She adds, “Because you’re getting in my face…

