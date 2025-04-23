GOP passes 10 Commandments-in-schools bill on same day as rollbacks of LGBTQ+ rights

By
Gay Today
April 23, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Schools would be required to tell students that the Ten Commandments “shaped Western Civilization and ultimately the founding of the United States.”

The Alabama state House of Representatives passed several anti-LGBTQ+ bills this past Thursday. The bills include an expansion of the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, a ban on drag performances, a ban on Pride flags, and a ban on school employees calling trans students by the correct pronouns.

One of the bills would also require the Ten Commandments to be posted in every school in the state.

H.B. 244 extends the state’s ban on discussing LGBTQ+ people in schools, which currently only applies to grades K through 5, to all grade levels. It also bans school employees from “displaying flags or insignia relating to sexual orientation or gender identity,” which would include Pride flags. It also bans school employees from referring to a student with pronouns or a “title” that is “inconsistent with the student’s biological sex at birth.”

State Rep. Mark Gidley (R) said that the bill was necessary because an unnamed student told him that they have a teacher who…

