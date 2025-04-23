Pope Francis leaves behind a complicated legacy for LGBTQ+ Catholics

By
Gay Today
is Holiness Pope Francis visited the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2015, and became the first Pope to address a joint meeting of United States Congress.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On Easter Monday, the world received the news of Pope Francis’ passing at the age of 88. The news was a surprise after the pontiff’s herculean battle with pneumonia and his appearance at Easter Sunday Mass. Francis was one of the most beloved popes of the Catholic Church. He was called the People’s Pope.

However, when it came to LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Church, Francis left a complicated legacy, one of dashed hopes and waiting for change.

“Many of us had high hopes that some positive changes around LGBTQ+ teachings would come from the worldwide Synod. That has not happened as of yet. We are waiting for the report from the working group charged with addressing controversial issues,” stated Meli Barber, President of DignityUSA.

“But the discussion of LGBTQ+ issues is now part of the mainstream of our Church. LGBTQ+ Catholics, our family members, friends, fellow Catholics, and frontline ministers all spoke openly about our lives, our gifts, the discrimination we have faced, and the depth of our faith. This cannot be erased.”

I remembered his statement in 2013 when Francis responded to a question about a possible “gay lobby” in the Vatican. His answer set off global shock waves. “When I meet a gay person, I…

