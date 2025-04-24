Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre named NYC Pride grand marshal due to ‘trailblazing career’

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as a grand marshal at this year’s New York City Pride.

“It goes back to that trail-blazing career that she’s had in politics and representing the community at the highest microphone that exists,” NYC Pride spokesperson Chris Piedmont said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre served under President Joe Biden and was the first out LGBTQ+ person and first Black person to hold the role. She also became the first gay woman to lead a White House press briefing when she was deputy press secretary. under Jen Psaki.

In 2020, she served as Kamala Harris’s campaign chief of staff, making her the first Black person to serve as chief of staff to a vice-presidential candidate and one of the highest-ranking LGBTQ+ people in the Biden-Harris campaign.

During Obama’s first term, she worked…

