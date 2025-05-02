A Trip to Lumberlandia

By
Gay Today
May 2, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Jesse's Journal, Lifestyle, People, Technology, Viewpoint

Image is courtesy of BrawnyAI and Facebook

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution has affected all aspects of our lives, including our love life and our sex life. We hear about people of all sexual orientations who, not satisfied with their real life possibilities, have created or adopted AI boyfriends or girlfriends who would fit their needs. AI fantasy figures, from romantic to pornographic, dominate the Internet and our social media. Handsome actors like Henry Cavill and Chris Evans appear naked or in gay situations thanks to the magic of AI. AI companies like Patreon (Gay Roman Fantasy) or BrawnyAI (Mighty Brawnies) create fantastic male images which are readily available (though censored) on Facebook or Instagram, just to name two social media outlets. Those who prefer their men to be completely nude or involved in explicit gay sex may find them in other places.

One of AI’s contributions to gay sexual imagery is its rediscovery of lumberjacks as gay fantasy figures. Though sexy lumberjacks are not as popular as hot cops or construction workers – the Village People never had a lumberjack – men with an ax to grind have regained their proper place in the gay man’s sexual pantheon. Like members of the Canadian Mounted Police, lumberjacks are symbols of Canadian masculinity. Pornographers use them whenever they want to place their character in a Canadian setting, A good example is Tom of Finland’s Kake in Canada, in which Tom’s hero visits our neighbors to the north and gets it on with both a lumberjack and a Mountie. “The lumberjack is a strong, iconic figure often used as a symbol of masculine strength and a connection to the outdoors. This image, often featuring a bearded man with plaid shirts and axes, embodies ruggedness, resilience, and a commitment to physical labor. “

Lumberjacks as gay heartthrobs take center stage in Lumberlandia (lumberlandia.com) a creation of BrawnyAI, Lumberlandia is “an idyllic oasis tucked away in a breathtaking landscape that’s reminiscent of the stunning Yoho National Park. With its majestic mountains, serene lakes, and lush forests, Lumberlandia is a perfect escape for those seeking adventure, companionship, and an accepting community where everyone is free to be themselves. According to the website, this gay Shangri-La offers wilderness adventure tours, team-building sports events, creativity workshops and, of course, masculine, muscular lumberjacks in various stages of undress. At first those latter-day clones tended to look alike, until BrawnyAI got the message and began to offer us men who represent a variety of races, ages, and body types. All this, of course, is pure fantasy, as incredible as the muscular gladiators who populate Patreon’s Gay Roman Fantasies.

“At Lumberlandia, we believe in maintaining a close-knit community that shares our unique values and experiences. To ensure this, we’ve made our haven an exclusive, invite-only destination. If you’re interested in joining our remarkable family and embarking on the adventure of a lifetime, request an invitation today.” Unfortunately, those who want to visit Lumberlandia, if only in their dreams, will have to wait a while, since the site is “currently closed for invites.” We await all future developments, as well as future efforts by Artificial Intelligence to create more fantasy men and places.

Jesse’s Journal
By Jesse Monteagudo

Jesse Monteagudo is a freelance writer and South Florida resident since 1964. Share your own experiences with him at jessemonteagudo@comcast.net.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today