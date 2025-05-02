‘Heartstopper’ fans are all begging Netflix for the same thing after its movie announcement

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in season 3 of ‘Heartstopper’ (Netflix)

Netflix finally confirmed what’s happening with Heartstopper. Although season three dropped last October the streamer dragged its heels on confirming a fourth and final season.

Those connected with the show, such as the creator of the original books, Alice Oseman, and its stars, remained tight-lipped. Heartstopper is based on Oseman’s graphic novels, and a sixth and final book is due soon. Fans, understandably, were worried that the end of Nick and Charlie’s story might not reach the screen.

Yesterday, in a press statement, Netflix said it had decided to bring Heartstopper to a close with a final movie, rather than another season.

Filming will commence in the summer, with lead actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke also serving as executive producers.

Oseman said, “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

“Who fancies a movie then?”

Netflix offered a teaser of what to expect.

“Nick and Charlie are…

