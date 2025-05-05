RFK thinks vaccines are made of aborted babies. Don’t trust his report on trans kids.

By
Gay Today
May 5, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) just issued a hastily written report that came to the conclusion that the GOP’s opposition to gender-affirming care for trans kids is supported by science and that what trans kids need instead is conversion therapy to get them to change their gender identities.

In related news from this week, the person in charge of the department that issued that report – HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. – said that the measles vaccine has “aborted fetus debris” in a televised interview.

RFK Jr on measles: “The MMR vaccine contains a lot of aborted fetus debris.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) April 30, 2025 at 9:12 PM

Kennedy is a nutjob who espouses wacky, anti-science conspiracy theories, and he should not be in charge of HHS. It’s important to remember that, because for the next four years, Republicans and the Trump administration are going to be citing this anti-trans report as proof that they have the science on their side.

The report released yesterday claims to be a review of the scientific literature on gender-affirming care for trans youth, an American counterpart to the U.K.’s Cass Report, which has been criticized for ignoring studies that support trans youth. One of the big differences between them is that the U.K.’s report took years to complete while the Trump administration’s report took 90 days.

That is, Kennedy wants us to believe that someone working for him, in just 90 days, was able to read all the studies on gender-affirming care in its various forms, evaluate them, put them in context among themselves and with related medical literature, and produce reliable conclusions.

And somehow this report is supposed to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: RFK thinks vaccines are made of aborted babies. Don’t trust his report on trans kids.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today