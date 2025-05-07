Hollywood producer Barry Diller opens up about sexuality, marriage & his rules for life in the “glass closet”

Gay Today
May 7, 2025

Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller at the 2009 premiere of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For the better part of the past 50 years, Barry Diller has been one of the most powerful people in Hollywood.

A businessman and producer, his time spent as the CEO of major studios like Paramount & Fox mean he’s responsible for culture-defining hits like the Indiana Jones franchise, The SimpsonsGreaseCheers, and more. And that’s only scratching the surface on his influence.

But you don’t become that influential without rumors following close behind…

For much of his career, there have been whispers and theories surrounding Diller’s sexuality, which were thrown for a loop after his 2001 marriage to fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg. (And, yes, we’re resisting the urge to make the easy joke about a gay man marrying a fashion designer.)

At the time, a New York Magazine writer grappled with how to cover such an occasion, stating that, “while Diller is often referred to as bisexual [by the media,] he has lived most of his adult life as a more or less openly gay man.”

Still, Diller seemed reticent to confirm, deny, or clarify anything about his romances and love life. Until now…

