President’s 2026 budget proposal could have harsh effects on LGBTQ+ people

Gay Today
Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The White House’s recently released 2026 budget proposal, sent to Congress last Friday, includes steep cuts to healthcare programs within the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). These programs include research into LGBTQ+ communities and HIV prevention initiatives.

The 40-page document was sent out by Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought to be reviewed by Congress. The president has vowed to reduce wasteful government spending and waste during his second term. Despite this, his proposed budget appears to relinquish funding from public health programs that help citizens, while also increasing our nation’s military budget by 13% (which many argue is overfunded) and increasing funding towards Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security.

This increase in military and law enforcement spending can be seen as quite alarming, given the administration’s authoritarianism. If enacted, this budget plan would particularly harm LGBTQ+ people and those who rely on Medicaid by slashing…

