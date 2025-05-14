Montana judge tears apart Republicans while ruling in favor of trans kids in historic victory

By
Gay Today
May 14, 2025

A court has struck down Montana’s gender-affirming care ban for trans youth, declaring that the state acted out of “a political and ideological” interest.

Judge Jason Marks of the Fourth Judicial District Court wrote that the law is focused on “ensuring minors in Montana are never provided treatment to address their ‘perception that [their] gender or sex’ is something other than their sex assigned at birth. In other words, the State’s interest is actually blocking transgender expression.”

“I will never understand why my representatives worked so hard to strip me of my rights and the rights of other transgender kids,” Phoebe Cross, a 17-year-old transgender boy and plaintiff in the suit, said in a statement. “It’s great that the courts, including the Montana Supreme Court, have seen this law for what it was, discriminatory, and today have thrown it out for good. Just living as a trans teenager is difficult enough, the last thing me and my peers need is to have our rights taken away.”

Judge Marks pointed out that “Montana does not ban other medical treatments based on potential risks or inadequate evidence of efficacy.” Additionally, he said the state was…

