Pete Buttigieg stokes presidential chatter with successful town hall in Iowa

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is back in Iowa, holding a town hall event in Cedar Rapids, setting off talk of a possible 2028 presidential run. Buttigieg became the first out gay major party candidate to win a state primary contest in 2020 when he won the Iowa caucuses.

“His speech sounded like he was preparing for a second White House bid,” wrote the AP’s Thomas Beaumont, noting that Buttigieg criticized the current administration and said that Democrats need to make their agenda clear and to reach out to swing and moderate voters, a message has has been delivering regularly lately in media appearances.

“It feels really good to be back in Iowa,” he said in remarks before taking questions at the town hall, which was sponsored by the Democratic group VoteVets. “Anyone can come to Iowa just before an election’s coming up. I wanted to make sure I got a chance to talk to the people I got to know five and six years ago, and the people I’m just getting to know.”

He told the crowd that Democrats need to have a message that doesn’t center on the current president.

“There’s this theory that we should just hang back and let them screw up,” he said. “I disagree.”

“This whole debate in my party is all about how him — how much to accommodate him,” he said. “We need to be a little bit more in touch with our first principles.”

He mentioned several principles, including restoring the…

