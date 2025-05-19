Johnny Mathis, the queer trailblazer and global superstar, takes a final bow

Gay Today
Johnny Mathis in concert at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California, on May 25, 2006.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Today, Johnny Mathis will step onto the stage for the final time at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, concluding a remarkable seven-decade career that redefined American pop music and quietly broke barriers for queer artists worldwide.

Mathis, who will be 90 in September, announced his retirement from live performances after a remarkable career spanning almost 70 years. Mathis is leaving the stage due to age and increasing memory issues. His team shared the news on his Facebook page, expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans and hinting at potential new music in the future.

Born in Gilmer, Texas, and raised in San Francisco, Mathis’s journey to stardom began in the mid-1950s. His hits “Wonderful! Wonderful!” and “It’s Not for Me to Say” catapulted him to fame in the late 50s, followed by the chart-topping “Chances Are.” His 1958 album, “Johnny’s Greatest Hits,” spent almost 500 consecutive weeks on the Billboard charts, according to the Smithsonian. The institution notes that is about 10 years. It’s a record that stood for decades.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mathis released over 70 albums and sold more than 350 million records worldwide. His smooth tenor voice became synonymous with romantic ballads and holiday classics, earning him the nickname “The Voice of Romance.”

In addition to being an enormously popular singer, Mathis was also a global superstar and heartthrob.

His contributions to music were recognized with numerous accolades, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and inductions into the Grammy Hall of Fame for songs like “Chances Are,” “Misty,” and “It’s Not for Me to Say.”

Beyond his musical achievements, Mathis holds a significant place in LGBTQ+ history. In a 1982 interview, he inadvertently acknowledged his sexuality, stating…

