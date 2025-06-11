Oregon just passed a law stopping schools from banning books just because LGBTQ+ people wrote them

Oregon’s House of Representatives approved a bill this week that would prevent anti-LGBTQ+ book bans in schools, sending it to the state’s out Gov. Tina Kotek (D), who is expected to sign it into law.

As the Oregon Capital Chronical reports, Senate Bill 1098 would prevent school and classroom libraries in the state from banning books or other materials solely based on the fact that they “include a perspective, study or story of, or are created by, any individual or group against whom discrimination is prohibited under” the state’s anti-discrimination in education law. That includes books by and about LGBTQ+ people, women, and people of color.

The bill does still allow for the removal of books from schools, but…

