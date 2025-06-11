Southern Baptists demand the Supreme Court end marriage equality after 10 years of Obergefell

By
Gay Today
June 11, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, Politics, Religion

Supreme Court of the United States ends marriage discrimination – Obergefell vs Hodges – 26 June 2015
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

At their annual convention in Dallas on Tuesday, Southern Baptists voted overwhelmingly to endorse efforts to end marriage equality in the United States.

In an exceptionally long resolution titled “On Restoring Moral Clarity through God’s Design for Gender, Marriage, and the Family,” the gathering of delegates called on the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision granting the right to same-sex couples to marry.

The resolution was a laundry list of demands that aligned with the goals of the Trump administration, including defunding Planned Parenthood, advocating for “parental rights in education and healthcare,” and ensuring “safety and fairness in female athletic competition,” a reference to trans women and girls in sports.

Leaders of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination acknowledged there is widespread support for marriage equality now, but said conservatives’ successful fight to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion, gave them hope.

“It puts Southern Baptists on the record,” Denny Burk, president of the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, which advocates for distinct roles for men and women, told The New York Times. “We know that we’re in a minority in the culture right now, but we want to be a prophetic minority.”

Andrew Walker, author of the anti-marriage equality resolution and an ethicist at a Southern Baptist seminary in Kentucky, said Baptists are…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Southern Baptists demand the Supreme Court end marriage equality after 10 years of Obergefell

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today