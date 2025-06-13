Conservative Christians freak out over Kroger being a good place for LGBTQ+ people to work

By
Gay Today
June 13, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

The perpetually outraged anti-LGBTQ+ organization One Million Moms (OMM) has condemned Kroger supermarkets for allegedly “pushing” its “woke and liberal agenda” onto “families and conservative shoppers” by offering Pride-related merchandise and having LGBTQ+-inclusive workplace policies.

In a new petition urging Kroger to “stay neutral in the culture war,” OMM — which only has 108,000 social media followers on Facebook and X — notes that Kroger has been honored by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” because of the company’s perfect score on the HRC’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index, a ranking of companies’ LGBTQ+-inclusive workplace policies.

“The company is also promoting and celebrating gay pride month by displaying and selling items and products supporting the LGBTQ agenda and gay pride month for all shoppers to see during the month of June,” OMM writes. “Families are bombarded with this woke agenda immediately when entering Kroger grocery stores.”

OMM ends its plea by referencing two Bible verses: Ezekiel 13:10-12, which says God will destroy places that lead people astray, and Matthew 18:6, which says it’s better for a person to be drowned in the sea with a large millstone tied around their neck than to cause child Christians to stray.

OMM's petition states, "I…

