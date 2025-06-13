DeSantis drops “LGBTQ and Latin” people from remarks on Pulse anniversary

Memorials left on the fence of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida – 1 August 2016
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Nine years after a gunman opened fire on Latin Night at the gay Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) dropped any reference to LGBTQ+ or Latin people from remarks on the anniversary of the shooting.

The 49 victims who died in the attack were mostly gay and Latin people.

In his previous statement recognizing the shooting on June 12, 2016, DeSantis called it “a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities.”

This year’s statement instead throws a spotlight on the attacker.

“Nine years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida,” DeSantis said, in an order lowering state flags to half-mast for the day.

It was a remarkable show of callous disregard for the victims, their families, and survivors, as DeSantis embraces the erasure of LGBTQ+ and non-white identities in government and society, an agenda promoted by the Trump administration.

The blatantly racist and homophobic omission comes as families and survivors visit the site of the massacre before its demolition. The demolition will make way for a long-troubled memorial to the victims.

Those plans have been plagued by dysfunction.

A foundation created to shepherd the project closed down two years ago after…

