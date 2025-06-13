Hey right-wingers: You can try, but LGBTQ+ Pride can’t be canceled!

Pride — which is celebrated throughout the month every June — means different things to different people. For some, it’s a celebration of hard-won rights and recognition for LGBTQ people. For others, it’s a party: a chance to see and be seen.

For many in our “older” generation, Pride has to do with the resilience and determination it took to make it through some pretty tough times.

Basically, we’re proud we survived all the s**t that’s been thrown our way.

Honestly, most of us thought the worst of those hard times were behind us, at least in the United States.

Alas, it was not to be.

But if people think the open hostility of the Trump administration to LGBTQ+ people and our concerns means our community will now roll over and play dead, they know even less about us than we thought.

Since the two of us…

