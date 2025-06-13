Out lawmakers grill Pete Hegseth over decision to remove Harvey Milk’s name from Navy ship

U.S Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) and San Francisco City Supervisor Harvey Milk (D) | Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons and YouTube screenshot composite

Two out members of Congress, Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), both recently grilled Navy Secretary John Phelan and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, respectively, over the administration’s recent orders to the Navy to remove Harvey Milk’s name from a ship during Pride Month. Their grilling coincides with the sending of a letter to Hegseth on Wednesday, signed by 70 Democrat House members, asking him to rescind his “cruel, unnecessary decision” to rename the ship.

Sorensen questioned Phelan during a Wednesday hearing of the House Armed Services Committee, noting that Milk served in the Navy but was forced to resign over his homosexuality. Sorensen then asked Phelan, “Why does this administration no longer believe in honoring Mr. Harvey Milk’s service to our nation?”

Phelan said that Hegseth wants all military installations to reflect the president’s priorities, U.S. history, and the “warrior ethos,” Advocate reported. Phelan said no final decisions had been made regarding the renaming of vessels, pending a final review.

When Sorensen asked whether Phelan could tell Hegseth that the government should honor all veterans, Phelan said he believed that the government does. The administration is planning to cut…

