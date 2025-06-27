The number of out LGBTQ+ elected officials has tripled since 2017

The number of out LGBTQ+ elected representatives in the U.S. rose in the last year, continuing a steady upward trend that has lasted through the Trump era, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute released its annual Out for America report, which tracks the number of out LGBTQ+ elected representatives nationwide and at all levels of government. This year’s report showed an overall 2.4% increase in out LGBTQ+ representation between June 2024 and May 2025 and a 198% increase since the organization, which provides training and support for out candidates, first launched the report in 2017 (during President Donald Trump’s first term in office).

“This year’s Out for America report shows the resilience of our LGBTQ+ elected leaders,” LGBTQ+ Victory Institute President and CEO Evan Low said in a statement. “Despite hateful rhetoric plaguing the 2024 election cycle, LGBTQ+ elected officials won at the ballot box and made history.”

While the majority of LGBTQ+ elected officials serve in state and local office, 2025 saw a 33% increase in the number of out…

