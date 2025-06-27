Zohran Mamdani pledged millions to trans health care if elected NYC mayor. He just won a key victory.

In a stunning upset on Tuesday, 33-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani beat veteran politico and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor.

With comparisons to the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), experts have framed the victory as symbolic of where the Democratic party may be headed — away from the older and moderate toward a younger and bolder progressive future.

Mamdani’s win may also indicate strong public support for transgender rights and shows that it is not politically dangerous for Democrats to stand by the trans community. If elected, Mamdani has pledged to spend $57 million on medical centers that provide gender-affirming care and $8 million more to develop new and broader resources. He attended a Trans Day of Visibility rally in March and a trans community town hall in May.

“Queer and trans people across the United States are facing an increasingly hostile political environment,” he wrote on social media after the town hall.

“New York City must be a refuge for LGBTQIA+ people, but private institutions in our own city have already started capitulating to Trumpʼs assault on trans rights,” he added. “Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis confronting working-class people across the city hits the LGBTQIA+ community particularly hard, with higher rates of unemployment and homelessness than the rest of the city.”

Mamdani – who is heavily focused on making the city more affordable – also vowed his administration would…

