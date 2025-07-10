Marjorie Taylor Greene says Africa should be “on their own” in preventing HIV

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ranted about how the U.S. sends money to Africa to prevent the spread of HIV, arguing that if Africans “don’t understand what’s causing AIDS, then they’re on their own.”

Greene was on White House advisor Steve Bannon’s webcast when she began discussing amendments she introduced to cut aid to other countries in the defense appropriations bill. She listed several items she wanted to cut, including hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Israel, Jordan, and Taiwan.

But then she mentioned some much smaller amounts of aid being used to stop the spread of HIV in Africa. She said that this funding was even more “outrageous” than the military aid to the more developed countries.

“Let me give you some that I think are outrageous beyond what I’ve already listed,” she ranted. “$15 million for HIV prevention, education, and activities! $15 million for Africa! For HIV prevention, education, and activities. That is absurd! We don’t need to be doing this anymore. If people don’t understand what’s causing AIDS, then they’re on their own.”

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R): I’m filing amendments to stop sending our defense money overseas.Nuclear-armed Israel doesn’t need more cash. Taiwan doesn’t either. Jordan and Africa can fund their own programs.This is America’s budget. Let’s spend it defending America. pic.twitter.com/l6LsZvKn64

Greene expanded on this on social media, saying that people should already know what “activities they need to stop doing to prevent getting AIDS.”

“And I’m sorry and no offense to anyone, but…

