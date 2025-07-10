The Rise of Zohran Mamdani

July 10, 2025

Zohran Mamdani at the Resist Fascism Rally in Bryant Park on Oct 27th 2024
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On June 24 New York City Democrats shook American politics to the rafters when they chose Zohran Kwame Mandani to be their candidate for mayor. At a time when Democrats were advised to moderate their politics in order in order to face President Donald Trump and his MAGA followers they picked a self-styled democratic socialist; a Muslim; a critic of Israel and a supporter of Palestinians in Gaza. Mamdani’s story is an American classic. Born in Uganda to an Indian family, the son of academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, Mamdani came to the US in 1996, when he was five. He was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020. In the Primary Mandani defeated Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor of New York State, and nine other candidates in an election where voters were allowed to rank up to five candidates. Mandani will now proceed to the general election in November, where he will face incumbent Eric Adams, now an Independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

To call Mandani’s victory shocking would be an understatement. That a democratic socialist be placed in charge of the center of world capitalism was viewed by many to be nothing less than devastating. Many New York Jews, concerned about the rise of antisemitism, were troubled by the victory of a candidate so critical of Israel, and supportive of Palestine. For its part, the MAGA crowd went ballistic. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis mused that a Mandani election might drive frightened business owners south to the Sunshine State. Trump border czar Tom Horman warned Mandani, if he is elected, not to prevent ICE from deporting New York City immigrants, as Mandani had vowed to do. Others were more drastic. The New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) called on the federal government to strip Mandani of his citizenship and deport him. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) seconded that emotion, calling Mandani “little Muhammad” as well as “an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great city of New York. Trump himself took time off from enjoying the scenery at Alligator Alcatraz to repeat the clarion call to arrest, denaturalize and deport Mamdani.

“We will not accept this intimidation,” Mamdani said, in reply to all these attacks. Mamdani is not without his supporters. Through his campaign, he enjoyed support from other democratic socialist politicians, like U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and New York Representative Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez. Two major labor unions that backed Cuomo’s failed primary bid are now set to endorse Mamdani. At New York City’s annual Pride Parade Mamdani received wild applause from the crowd as he marched along while waving a Trans Flag. Zohran Mamdani has a long to way to go before he becomes Mayor of the great city of New York. Let us see if he makes it.

Jesse’s Journal
By Jesse Monteagudo

Jesse Monteagudo is a freelance writer and South Florida resident since 1964. Share your own experiences with him at jessemonteagudo@comcast.net.

