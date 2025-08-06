Conservative Christians are outraged that Cynthia Erivo is playing Jesus: “Demonic!”

Cynthia Erivo performing at the Capitol Stage at World Pride in Washington D.C. – 7 June 2025
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

While actual critics are raving about Cynthia Erivo’s recent star turn in Jesus Christ Superstar — the Los Angeles Times called her performance “divine”; Forbes said the production, co-starring Adam Lambert, “needs to tour” — conservative blowhards and Christian social media influencers are just raving mad, describing the queer Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award winner as “demonic.”

On Sunday, Erivo wrapped up a three-night stint playing the title role in a much-anticipated revival of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera at the Hollywood Bowl. The Wicked star’s casting had been controversial since it was announced back in February, with social media trolls flooding the Los Angeles performance venue’s Instagram announcement with comments like “Jesus was a man” and “This is not MY Christ.” Others accused the production of disrespecting the Christian faith and even “blasphemy” for casting a Black queer woman as Jesus.

Erivo laughed off the uproar in a recent interview with Billboard, telling the magazine, “You can’t please everyone.”

“It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off,” she said. “So, hopefully [critics] will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.’”

Unfortunately, Erivo may have underestimated the Christian right’s commitment to outrage.

On Sunday, actor Kevin Sorbo posted…

